Starlink has reduced the cost of a subscription for Ukrainians from $100 to $60 per month

On August 24, the Starlink company lowered the price of its services for Ukrainians. One of Starlinkʼs clients, Rodion Rozhkovskyi, published a letter indicating that the price of a monthly subscription in Ukraine has decreased.

ain.ua writes about it.

The satellite Internet terminal from Starlink costs $499. After the purchase, the customer must pay a monthly subscription fee of $100. On the Independence Day of Ukraine, the company informed Ukrainians about the reduction in the cost of services. The new subscription price for Starlink in Ukraine is $60.

"Starting 08/24/2022, Starlink is reducing your monthly service fee to $60. The price reduction takes into account your local market conditions and should reflect the purchasing power parity of our customers," the letter said.