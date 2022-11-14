In Afghanistan are returning to punishments in the form of public amputations for certain crimes

Judges in Afghanistan have been allowed to impose public amputations and stonings for robbery, abducting and inciting insurrection. This punishment is "according to the laws of Islamic Sharia."

This was stated by the leader of the Taliban Haibatullah Akhundzada the BBC reports.

When the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan in 2021, they promised to rule more moderately. However, the order is yet another indication that the Taliban is taking a tougher stance on rights and freedoms.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted that the "binding" directive came after Akhundzada met with a group of judges.

"Study the files on thieves, abducters and rebels," Mujahid quoted the Taliban leader as saying.

The Taliban have not specified exact crimes and punishments, but one religious leader in Afghanistan told the BBC that punishments under Sharia law could include amputations, public flogging and stoning.