In Afghanistan are returning to punishments in the form of public amputations for certain crimes

Judges in Afghanistan have been allowed to impose public amputations and stonings for robbery, abducting and inciting insurrection. This punishment is "according to the laws of Islamic Sharia."
This was stated by the leader of the Taliban Haibatullah Akhundzada the BBC reports.
When the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan in 2021, they promised to rule more moderately. However, the order is yet another indication that the Taliban is taking a tougher stance on rights and freedoms.
Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted that the "binding" directive came after Akhundzada met with a group of judges.
"Study the files on thieves, abducters and rebels," Mujahid quoted the Taliban leader as saying.
The Taliban have not specified exact crimes and punishments, but one religious leader in Afghanistan told the BBC that punishments under Sharia law could include amputations, public flogging and stoning.
- After coming to power in Afghanistan, the Taliban promised to respect the rights of women and guaranteed their safety. However, reports of murders of women began to appear later. Soon, women were banned from playing sports, forced to study separately from men, and "temporarily" banned from teaching and studying at Kabul University. They were not recruited to work in the government, as promised, and were forced to stay at home for safety. In late 2021, the Taliban issued a decree on womenʼs rights, which lifted a number of strict rules.