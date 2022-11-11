Ukraine released another 45 soldiers from captivity

Ukraine returned another 45 military personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Russian captivity. This was announced on November 11 by the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak.
Among them are soldiers and sergeants who defended the state in battles. It was also possible to return the bodies of two dead defenders.
- On October 11, Ukraine returned 32 soldiers and the body of fallen Israeli Dmytro Fialka from Russian captivity. On October 13, there were 20 military men, and on October 17, there were 108 Ukrainian women, including 37 evacuees from Azovstal.
- On October 26, Ukraine freed 10 soldiers from captivity and took the body of an American volunteer. On October 29, Ukraine returned from captivity 52 soldiers who defended Mariupol.
- On November 3, another 107 soldiers returned home, including 74 Azovstal defenders.