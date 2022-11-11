News

Ukraine released another 45 soldiers from captivity

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

Ukraine returned another 45 military personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Russian captivity. This was announced on November 11 by the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak.

Among them are soldiers and sergeants who defended the state in battles. It was also possible to return the bodies of two dead defenders.