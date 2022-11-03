Ukraine returned 107 soldiers from Russian captivity. There are 74 “Azovstal” defenders among them

Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners in a format of 107 for 107. Ukraine returned from captivity six officers and 101 privates and sergeants.

This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

Among those released are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the navy, Teroborona, border guards, national guardsmen, including three "Azov" soldiers, as well as soldiers of the State Special Service of Transport. 74 released fighters defended "Azovstal". Some volunteers flew by helicopter to Mariupol to fight for the city.

"We brought home many wounded in the battles. In particular, we managed to exchange seriously wounded and bedridden from Mariupol, from "Azovstal", guys with shrapnel wounds of arms and legs, gunshot wounds of various parts of the body. There are people with amputated limbs and burns that do not feel part of the face, with infected wounds. There is also a fighter wounded as a result of the explosion in Olenivska Colony," Yermak noted.