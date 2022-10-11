Ukraine returned 32 soldiers from captivity

Ukraine returned 32 soldiers and the body of fallen Israeli Dmytro Fialka from Russian captivity.

This was announced by the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak.

Among those released are officers, sergeants and soldiers of the Armed Forces, who took part in brutal battles with the occupiers. Some of them were considered missing. They are currently undergoing a medical examination and will soon see their relatives.

As for the deceased, the occupiers handed over the body of a childrenʼs coach from the football club "Dynamo" (Lviv). Dmytro Fialka lived in Ukraine for the last two years, and with the beginning of the invasion he went to war as a volunteer. Fialka died fighting for Ukraine on September 1.