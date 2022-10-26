Ukraine freed 10 soldiers from captivity and took the body of an American volunteer

Ukraine released 10 more of its servicemen from captivity.

This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

"Our people are at home. Another exchange of prisoners was held. It was possible to bring home 10 Ukrainian servicemen. Among them is one officer and 9 privates and sergeants," Yermak wrote.

Also, the body of an American volunteer, a veteran of the U.S. Army Joshua Alan Jones, who fought for Ukraine and died in a battle with the occupiers, was handed over to the Ukrainian side.