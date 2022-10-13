Ukraine returned 20 military personnel from Russian captivity

Ukraine freed 20 more people from Russian captivity: 14 soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, four soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces, one national guard and a soldier of the Naval Forces.

This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

Among them are people whom the Russians kept in Olenivka, as well as in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Now the released defenders of Ukraine are undergoing a medical examination.

According to the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the oldest of them is 49 years old, the youngest is 19 years old.

The discharged servicemen serve, in particular, in the patrol battalion of the ZNPP, the 808th pontoon-bridge regiment, the 503rd separate battalion of marines, the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade, the 24th, 53rd, 65th and 92nd separate mechanized brigades, the 46th separate amphibious assault brigade, and the Territorial Defence Forces troops.