Ukraine returned from captivity 52 soldiers who defended Mariupol

Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners. The Ukrainian side returned home 52 defenders who defended Mariupol. These are officers, medics, sergeants and soldiers.

This was announced by the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak.

Among those released are 12 National Guardsmen, including two Azovstal defenders, 18 sailors, 8 border guards, 9 Territorial Defense fighters, three soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two civilians.

“We managed to exchange the head of the surgical department of the Mariupol military hospital, who was at Azovstal, and the young military surgeon of the 65th military mobile hospital. We are returning a marine whose wife was recently released from captivity, and a volunteer from Mariupol with the symbolic surname Moscow, and also a sailor from the Snake Island. Some military personnel captured in the Chernobyl zone will also be at home," Yermak said.

The leader of the self-proclaimed “DPR” Denis Pushylin said that the Russian side received 50 of its fighters.