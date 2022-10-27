News

During the full-scale invasion, Ukraine freed almost a thousand people from captivity

Oleg Panfilovych
During the full-scale invasion, Ukraine conducted 28 prisoner exchanges with the occupiers.

This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 28 exchanges have already been carried out and 978 people have been released (including 99 civilians)," she noted.

"Negotiations on the release and exchange of prisoners of war are ongoing," Malyar added.