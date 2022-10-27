During the full-scale invasion, Ukraine freed almost a thousand people from captivity

During the full-scale invasion, Ukraine conducted 28 prisoner exchanges with the occupiers.
This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar.
"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 28 exchanges have already been carried out and 978 people have been released (including 99 civilians)," she noted.
"Negotiations on the release and exchange of prisoners of war are ongoing," Malyar added.
- The day before, it became known that Ukraine released 10 more of its servicemen from captivity.
- On October 17, Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners — 108 women were returned home.
- On October 13, Ukraine released another 20 people from Russian captivity: 14 soldiers of the Armed Forces, four soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces, one national guard and a soldier of the Naval Forces.