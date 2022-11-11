The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces officially confirmed the liberation of at least 12 settlements of the Kherson region — a list

During the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson direction on November 9, 12 settlements were liberated. This information was confirmed by the General Staff in the morning of November 11 and the list was made public.

Yes, it was possible to liberate Dudchany, Pyatikhatky, Borozenske, Sadok, Bezvodne, Ishchenka, Kostromka, Krasnolyubetsk, Kalynivske, Bobrovy Kut, Bezymene and Blagodatne.

The offensive in this direction continues. Therefore, for reasons of security, the results of the operation will be officially announced later. Before that, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi reported on 41 liberated settlements of the Kherson region.

The General Staff reports that the occupiers continue to loot the settlements from which they are retreating, and also try to damage power lines, elements of transport and critical infrastructure of the Kherson region as much as possible.

In addition, in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region, the forced eviction of local residents from certain settlements continues. In the village of Zelenivka, the Russians forbade residents to move around the settlement and are enhancing the defense line system. In Tyagynka and Kozatske, the occupiers mined roads and infrastructure elements, there are facts of detonation of the civilian population.