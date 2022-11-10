Zaluzhnyi: the Ukrainian Armed Forces recaptured 41 settlements in Kherson region during the offensive

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi spoke about the overall successes of Ukrainian troops in Kherson region.

Thus, since October 1, the Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced 36.5 km deep in Kherson direction. The total area of the conquered territory is up to 1 381 square km. 41 settlements were taken under Ukraine control.

Over the past day, on November 9, in the direction of Petropavlivka — Novoraysk, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced 7 km, took control of 6 settlements and liberated up to 107 square km of the territory. In the direction of Pervomaiske — Kherson, Ukrainian troops advanced 7 km and took control of 6 settlements. 157 square km were released.