Zaluzhnyi: the Ukrainian Armed Forces recaptured 41 settlements in Kherson region during the offensive

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi spoke about the overall successes of Ukrainian troops in Kherson region.
Thus, since October 1, the Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced 36.5 km deep in Kherson direction. The total area of the conquered territory is up to 1 381 square km. 41 settlements were taken under Ukraine control.
Over the past day, on November 9, in the direction of Petropavlivka — Novoraysk, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced 7 km, took control of 6 settlements and liberated up to 107 square km of the territory. In the direction of Pervomaiske — Kherson, Ukrainian troops advanced 7 km and took control of 6 settlements. 157 square km were released.
- On November 9, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Shoigu ordered the Russian army to leave the Kherson city and the right bank of the Kherson region — the Russians "withdraw" to the left bank of the Dnipro
River at the suggestion of Surovikin and with the consent of Shoigu. Before the retreat, the occupiers blew up five main bridges in the region.
- The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces currently does not confirm or deny the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region.
- On November 10, fighters of the 131st separate reconnaissance battalion reported the liberation of the town of Snigurivka in Mykolaiv region. It was the largest occupied settlement in the region.