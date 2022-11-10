The Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the town of Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region. It was the largest occupied settlement in the region

Ukrainian forces regained control over the town of Snihurivka, Mykolayiv region. The flag of Ukraine was raised there.

Fighters of 131 separate reconnaissance battalion recorded the corresponding video.

Deep State analysts noted that "as in Davydiv Brid a month ago, the enemy left Snihurivka at night time."

This city is located on the Inhulets River (a tributary of the Dnipro River). The Russians occupied it on March 19, 2022.

Note that many publications indicate Snihurivka as part of the Kherson region, but this is not the case. The error arose due to the fact that Putin, signing the decree on the "inclusion of the Kherson region" into the Russian Federation, "joined the city of Mykolaiv region to the Kherson region." Therefore, the Russian media indicate this city as belonging to the Kherson region, but according to the Ukrainian administrative division, it belongs to Mykolaiv region.