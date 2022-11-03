Ukraine did not give Russia any new guarantees regarding the “grain agreement”. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected Putinʼs lies

Ukraine did not undertake any new obligations regarding the "grain agreement".
This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.
The day before, Putin said that the Russian Federation decided to return to the "grain agreement" because it allegedly received "guarantees" from Ukraine not to use the corridor for military purposes.
Nikolenko emphasized that Ukraine did not use and did not plan to use the corridor for military purposes, and also never threatened the security of the route.
"Our country did not take on any new obligations that would go beyond those already existing in the "grain agreement", — emphasized the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and added that Russia returned to the "grain agreement" thanks to the active diplomacy of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan.
"It was a position of strength, not concession. Russiaʼs return to fulfilling its obligations under the grain initiative vividly illustrates the effective formula: strong position + decisive actions = result," Nikolenko concluded.
- On October 29, Russia announced its withdrawal from the "grain agreement". She cited the drone attack on a Black Sea Fleet ship in the Sevastopol Bay as the reason.
- Due to Russiaʼs withdrawal from the "grain agreement", 218 cargo ships were stranded. On October 31, the UN, Turkey and Ukraine agreed on a transit plan for 16 vessels. The President of Turkey stated that his country will make all possible efforts to continue the export of grain from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine, despite the withdrawal of Russia.
- The Russian Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine used the route through which ships leave Ukrainian ports to attack Sevastopol. At the same time, the UN assures that there were no ships in the "grain corridor" during the explosions in Sevastopol.