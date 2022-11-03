Ukraine did not give Russia any new guarantees regarding the “grain agreement”. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected Putinʼs lies

Ukraine did not undertake any new obligations regarding the "grain agreement".

This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.

The day before, Putin said that the Russian Federation decided to return to the "grain agreement" because it allegedly received "guarantees" from Ukraine not to use the corridor for military purposes.

Nikolenko emphasized that Ukraine did not use and did not plan to use the corridor for military purposes, and also never threatened the security of the route.

"Our country did not take on any new obligations that would go beyond those already existing in the "grain agreement", — emphasized the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and added that Russia returned to the "grain agreement" thanks to the active diplomacy of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan.

"It was a position of strength, not concession. Russiaʼs return to fulfilling its obligations under the grain initiative vividly illustrates the effective formula: strong position + decisive actions = result," Nikolenko concluded.