NYT: Russian Generals Discuss Nuclear Strike on Ukraine. It embarrasses Biden Administration, but Pentagon still doesnʼt see any preparations

In mid-October, high-ranking Russian military officials discussed "when and how Moscow can use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine." The fact of the conversation itself, which was not attended by President Putin, confused American officials from the administration of Joe Biden.

This is reported by The New York Times with reference to sources in Joe Bidenʼs administration.

The details of the conversation and its tone were not disclosed by the NYT sources, but the Biden administration believes it shows that the generals are frustrated by their failures on the ground and that Putinʼs veiled earlier threats may be more than just words.

At the same time, the NYT notes that Putin has the sole right to decide whether to use nuclear weapons. He can make the appropriate decision regardless of the opinion of his generals.

The Pentagon, however, still does not see evidence of Russian preparations for nuclear strikes. The USA closely monitors all military nuclear facilities of the Russian Federation. The absence of specific "movements" on the part of the Russians was also confirmed by the representative of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby.

In addition, the NYT writes that at the end of October, after a series of telephone conversations between representatives of the US and Russia, the nuclear tension was partially eased. According to some U.S. officials, Putinʼs speech last Thursday, in which he rejected the possibility of a nuclear strike, contributed to the "de-escalation".

Russian politicians and propagandists often directly called for nuclear tactical strikes on decision-making centers, in particular in Ukraine.