Moldova expels Russian diplomat over missile strikes on Ukraine

Moldova decided to expel an employee of the Russian embassy after todayʼs missile attacks on Ukraine. One of the missiles fell on the territory of Moldova after being shot down.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova.

The Russian side was informed about this fact in the afternoon when the ambassador of the Russian Federation, Oleg Vasnetsov, was summoned to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"During the call, the ministry once again emphasized that the missile attacks of the neighboring country continue to exacerbate security risks, and the citizens of Moldova are increasingly feeling the harmful consequences of the war. It was emphasized that attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure also pose growing threats to the countryʼs energy security," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.