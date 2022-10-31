Moldova expels Russian diplomat over missile strikes on Ukraine

Moldova decided to expel an employee of the Russian embassy after todayʼs missile attacks on Ukraine. One of the missiles fell on the territory of Moldova after being shot down.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova.
The Russian side was informed about this fact in the afternoon when the ambassador of the Russian Federation, Oleg Vasnetsov, was summoned to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"During the call, the ministry once again emphasized that the missile attacks of the neighboring country continue to exacerbate security risks, and the citizens of Moldova are increasingly feeling the harmful consequences of the war. It was emphasized that attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure also pose growing threats to the countryʼs energy security," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
- On the morning of October 31, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. The light went out in a number of areas. The rockets hit objects in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, the city of Svitlovodsk (Kirovohrad region), as well as in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, and Chernivtsi regions. Rockets were shot down in Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions.
- The occupiers damaged 18 facilities in 10 regions of Ukraine, most of which are energy facilities. As of 1:30 p.m. on October 31, 13 injured civilians are known.
- Air defense forces shot down 44 missiles out of more than 50. They were launched by strategic aviation planes from the north of the Caspian Sea and from the Rostov region. One of the downed missiles fell in the village of Naslavcha in Moldova.
- On October 10, the Russians launched missiles at Ukraine through the territory of Moldova. After that, the countryʼs government decided to purchase air defense systems.