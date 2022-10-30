Bloomberg: Turkey is negotiating with Russia to return to the “grain agreement” and has “reasons for optimism”

The Turkish authorities are negotiating with Russia about its return to the "grain agreement". They say there are "reasons for optimism".

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to its own sources.

According to the Turkish official, negotiations with representatives of Russia will continue on Monday.

He emphasized that the ships that have already arrived in Istanbul and are standing in line are being inspected and are moving on. However, new grain carriers have not yet left Ukraine.

The UN Coordination Center for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said late on Saturday that it was "discussing next steps" after Russiaʼs withdrawal from the pact.