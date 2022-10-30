The European Union called on the Russian Federation to return to the “grain agreement”

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, called on the Russian Federation to return to the "grain agreement", which it decided to suspend after the drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet base in Sevastopol.
According to him, this decision endangers overcoming the global food crisis, which was provoked by the war.
- On July 22, Russia signed an agreement on unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain from the ports of Odesa, Pivdenny, and Chornomorsk. The agreement was signed by Ukraine, the Russian Federation, Turkey, and the UN as a mediator. On August 5, the first caravan of ships left the ports of Odessa.
- From the end of September and throughout October, the Ukrainian authorities stated that Russia artificially blocked the export of Ukrainian agricultural products, creating artificial queues in the Bosphorus.
- Official representatives of Russia have publicly stated several times that the Russian Federation may withdraw from the "grain agreement". The occupiers demanded a guarantee of equal export of grain through the Black Sea and to limit the export directions.
- On October 29, Russia announced its withdrawal from the "grain agreement". She cited the drone attack on a ship of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol Bay as the reason. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation accused the soldiers of the 73rd Special Center of Maritime Operations of the Armed Forces, who were trained by representatives of the British Navy unit, of this. The same British representatives were accused by the Russian Ministry of Defense of organizing explosions at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.
- The operational command "South" and Great Britain rejected the accusations and published a video of the attack on the fleet on social networks. The same footage was distributed by some mass media with reference to sources in the special services. A number of public and researchers have reported damage to at least three Kalibr cruise missile launchers, but there is no official information on this. Although the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed only the damage to the minesweeper "Ivan Golubets", in the video, you can see the strike on the frigate "Admiral Makarov", which is the de facto flagship of the Black Sea Fleet after the destruction of the cruiser "Moskva".
- The occupiers confirmed the damage to the minesweeper "Ivan Golubets". They indicated that the attacks were carried out by ships involved in the "grain" corridor.