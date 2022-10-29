Ukraine exported 9 million tons of agricultural products during the “grain agreement”.

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine stated that the initiative to export grain through the Black Sea Corridor has an exclusively humanitarian nature. This is how the department commented on Russiaʼs statement on the termination of participation in the “grain agreement”.

The ministry reported that since August 1, when the first ship left the Ukrainian port of Odesa, and until today, it was possible to export more than 9 million tons of food, of which more than 5 million tons — to countries in Africa and Asia. As part of the World Food Program under the auspices of the UN, 190,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat were sent to countries on the brink of famine.