The top manager who takes place in the investigation about the “Monaco battalion” resigned from “PrivatBank”

The deputy chairman of the board of PrivatBank Ihor Lebedynets has written a resignation letter. Before that, he was noticed in the second series of journalistic investigation about the "Monaco battalion".

This was reported by the bankʼs press service.

"The Supervisory Board of PrivatBank has approved the statement on the dismissal of the Deputy Chairman of the Board Ihor Lebedynets which, at his request, will take effect immediately," the message reads.

Lebedynets worked as the deputy chairman of the board for reorganization and problem assets.

On October 17, "Ukraiinska Pravda" ["Ukrainian Truth"] published the second part of the "Monaco Battalion" investigation about Ukrainian businessmen and powerful people who are waiting for the end of the war on the Cote dʼAzur.

In particular, Lebedynets was noticed there, in Monaco. He was in a car belonging to a bank. He was on vacation at the time.

After the investigation, the bank started an internal audit in connection with the use of a company car in personal interests.

"According to the principles and principles of regulatory documents of PrivatBank, the management and employees are obliged to act steadfastly and conscientiously in the interests of the bank, to observe high professional standards in their activities and, in particular, to avoid violations of ethical norms, as well as to comply with them both during the performance of professional duties and and in everyday life," the bank stated.