Ukrainian businessman Vitaliy Khomutynnyk, son of Hennadiy Kernes and ex-head of the State Property Fund were spotted on the Cote dʼAzur

The journalist of Ukrainska Pravda (Ukrainian Truth) Mykhailo Tkach released the second part of the investigation about the so-called Monaco Battalion — that is the name given to civil servants, members of the Verkhovna Rada, influential businessmen and other powerful people who went abroad before or during Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.
According to Tkach, the number of rich Ukrainians and their premium cars in Monaco and Cannes is increasing.
This time on the Cote dʼAzur, journalists caught the eye of a former member of the Rada and businessman Vitaliy Khomutynnyk (he lives in an estate there), the car and driver of MP Ihor Abramovich (OPzZH faction), the car of the wife of a lawmaker and capital developer Vadym Stolar, deputy chairman of the board of PrivatBank on matters of reorganization Ihor Lebedynets, the car of Kharkiv millionaire Oleksandr Davtyan, former deputy of the Donetsk Regional Council Vladyslav Gelzin, the alleged unofficial beneficiary of Euroenergy Trade Eduard Kohan, former head of the State Property Fund Dmytro Sennychenko, the son of the late mayor of Kharkiv Rodion Gaisynskyi, the estates of lawmaker Ihor Paldepytsa and former mayor Oleksandr Tretyakov on the French Riviera, the yachts of the oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi and the former head of the SSU during Yanukovych Valery Khoroshkovskyi, the former prosecutor of the Yanukovych era Ihor Protsenko and others.
- On August 17, the publication "Ukrainska Pravda" published an investigation into the fact that an MP from the banned OPzZh party Hryhoriy Surkis, his brother Igor, lawmaker and Kyiv developer Vadym Stolar, developer from Dnipro city Vadim Yermolaev, as well as oligarch Kostiantyn Zhevago are in Monaco and Nice. Also on the Cote dʼAzur, an MP from OPzZH Ihor Abramovych was spotted. In total, there are 84 surnames in the list.
- On August 17, the SBI opened a case based on the journalistsʼ materials — it is investigating the circumstances under which the suspects crossed the border, and the role of law enforcement officials in this process. Subsequently, the SBI sent documents for the extradition of one of the persons involved in the investigation of journalists.
- Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, martial law has been established in Ukraine, and general mobilization has been announced, which prohibits conscripts from leaving the country. Currently, martial law and general mobilization have been extended until November 21, 2022.