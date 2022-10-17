Ukrainian businessman Vitaliy Khomutynnyk, son of Hennadiy Kernes and ex-head of the State Property Fund were spotted on the Cote dʼAzur

The journalist of Ukrainska Pravda (Ukrainian Truth) Mykhailo Tkach released the second part of the investigation about the so-called Monaco Battalion — that is the name given to civil servants, members of the Verkhovna Rada, influential businessmen and other powerful people who went abroad before or during Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

According to Tkach, the number of rich Ukrainians and their premium cars in Monaco and Cannes is increasing.

This time on the Cote dʼAzur, journalists caught the eye of a former member of the Rada and businessman Vitaliy Khomutynnyk (he lives in an estate there), the car and driver of MP Ihor Abramovich (OPzZH faction), the car of the wife of a lawmaker and capital developer Vadym Stolar, deputy chairman of the board of PrivatBank on matters of reorganization Ihor Lebedynets, the car of Kharkiv millionaire Oleksandr Davtyan, former deputy of the Donetsk Regional Council Vladyslav Gelzin, the alleged unofficial beneficiary of Euroenergy Trade Eduard Kohan, former head of the State Property Fund Dmytro Sennychenko, the son of the late mayor of Kharkiv Rodion Gaisynskyi, the estates of lawmaker Ihor Paldepytsa and former mayor Oleksandr Tretyakov on the French Riviera, the yachts of the oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi and the former head of the SSU during Yanukovych Valery Khoroshkovskyi, the former prosecutor of the Yanukovych era Ihor Protsenko and others.