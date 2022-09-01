“The Monaco Battalion”: the SBI sent documents for the extradition of one of the participants

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) confirmed the whereabouts of one of the participants in “The Monaco Battalion” investigation and sent documents for his extradition to EU countries.
The SBI reported this on September 1.
Regarding another person from the "battalion", the State Bureau is investigating a criminal proceeding on tax evasion by a group of companies of this person. Thus, under the cover of tax officials, a group of companies manipulated financial statements, conducted fictitious business operations in order to reduce the amounts that must be paid to the budget. Also, these companies continued to work on the peninsula after the occupation of Crimea. The SBI seized the property of this person.
- On August 17, the publication "Ukrainian Truth” (“Ukraiinska Pravda” publication) published an investigation into the fact that the MP from the banned OPZZh party Hryhoriy Surkis, his brother Ihor, the MP and capital developer Vadym Stolar, developer from Dnipro Vadim Yermolaev, as well as oligarch Konstantin Zhevaho are in Monaco and Nice are wanted in Ukraine. Also on the Cote dʼAzur, the MP from OPZZH Ihor Abramovich was spotted. In total, there are 84 surnames in the list.
- On August 17, the SBI opened a case based on the journalistsʼ materials — it is investigating the circumstances under which the suspects crossed the border, and the role of law enforcement officials in this process.
- Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, martial law has been established in Ukraine, and general mobilization has been announced, which prohibits conscripts from leaving the country. Currently, martial law and general mobilization have been extended until November 21, 2022.