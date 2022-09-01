“The Monaco Battalion”: the SBI sent documents for the extradition of one of the participants

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) confirmed the whereabouts of one of the participants in “The Monaco Battalion” investigation and sent documents for his extradition to EU countries.

The SBI reported this on September 1.

Regarding another person from the "battalion", the State Bureau is investigating a criminal proceeding on tax evasion by a group of companies of this person. Thus, under the cover of tax officials, a group of companies manipulated financial statements, conducted fictitious business operations in order to reduce the amounts that must be paid to the budget. Also, these companies continued to work on the peninsula after the occupation of Crimea. The SBI seized the property of this person.