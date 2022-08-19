“Monaco Battalion”: the SBI is investigating the departure of more than 80 wealthy Ukrainians

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances of the illegal border crossing of Ukraine (during martial law) by wealthy Ukrainians who became participants in a journalistic investigation called "Monaco Battalion".

"Ukrainian Truth” (“Ukraiinska Pravda”), whose journalists are the authors of the relevant material, received the list of those involved in the SBI investigation. There are 84 surnames in the list.

On August 17, law enforcement officers opened proceedings under Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code — illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine. The extras, including peopleʼs deputies, developers, businessmen and their relatives, are being investigated for organizing illegal crossing the border and using their official position for illegal crossing the border.

Here is the list of those involved, given to the UP (obtained from the law enforcement officers):

On August 17, the publication "Ukrainian Truth” (“Ukraiinska Pravda”) published an investigation into the fact that the MP from the banned OPZZH party, Hryhoriy Surkis, his brother Ihor, the MP and capital developer Vadym Stolar, developer from Dnipro, Vadim Yermolaev, and oligarch Konstantin Zhevago (which is wanted in Ukraine) are in Monaco and Nice.

Also on the Cote dʼAzur, the MP from OPZZh, Ihor Abramovich, was spotted — the company of Russian banker, Boris Davletyarov, is registered in the French register at his place of residence. Journalists assume that a Ukrainian deputy can rent a villa from a Russian financier.

On August 17, the SBI opened a case based on the journalistsʼ materials.