The SBI will check the legality of the border crossing by the “Monaco battalion” — peopleʼs deputies and developers

The State Bureau of Investigation opened a case based on the materials of "Ukrainian Pravda" about the departure to Monaco during the war of conscripted citizens of Ukraine.

The SBI reported this on August 17.

The investigators will study the circumstances of the crossing of the state border of Ukraine by those involved in the investigation and the role and place of law enforcement officers in this process.

On August 17, the publication "Ukrainian Pravda" published an investigation into the fact that Peopleʼs Deputy from the banned OPZZh party Hryhoriy Surkis and his brother Igor, Peopleʼs Deputy and capital developer Vadym Stolar, and developer from Dnipro Vadym Yermolaev, as well as oligarch Zhevago, are in Monaco and Nice. is wanted in Ukraine. Also, on the Cote dʼAzur, Peopleʼs Deputy from OPZZh Ihor Abramovych was spotted — the company of Russian banker Borys Davletyarov is registered in the French registry at his place of residence, journalists assume that the Ukrainian deputy may rent a villa from a Russian financier.