The Verkhovna Rada extended martial law for 90 days, until November 21

Ukrainian Parliament supported the extension of martial law for 90 days until November 21, 2022.

The MP from the "Holos" faction, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reported on this.

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) also supported the approval of the Decree "On extending the period of general mobilization". Both votes were in favor — 328 deputies.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, on February 24, martial law has been established in Ukraine, and general mobilization has been announced, which prohibits conscripts from leaving the country.

Currently, mobilization waves depend on the needs at the front. According to Roman Horbach, head of the personnel department of the headquarters of the Ground Forces, mobilization occurs when there are losses in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — dead or wounded.

They are also mobilized when it is necessary to replace soldiers who have been on the front lines for several months.