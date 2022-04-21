The Rada extended martial law until May 25 and passed a number of bills

The Verkhovna Rada extended the martial law until May 25.
This was announced by the MP from "Holos" Yaroslav Zhelezniak.
In addition, parliament passed laws on:
- exemption from taxation of remuneration for military trophy equipment of the enemy suitable for use in the army;
- increase of the budget reserve fund by UAH 200 billion due to borrowings;
- simplification of obtaining the status of the unemployed and the appointment of unemployment benefits during the war;
- simplification of the construction of buildings intended for the livelihood of persons who lost their homes as a result of the war (first reading);
- rent only for gas sold (not extracted), the rest will be paid within 3 months after the end of martial law (first reading);
- continuing the possibility of participation of international organizations in the purchase of medicines for Ukraine;
- the procedure for searching for and nationalizing the property of the aggressor country (through the NAPC and the Anti-Corruption Court);
- purification of Ukrainian legislation from Soviet terminology;
- expulsion of MP Viktor Medvedchuk from the members of the Committee on Human Rights and Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.