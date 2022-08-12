Zelensky submitted draft laws to the Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) on the continuation of mobilization and martial law

President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) draft laws on extending the period of martial law and mobilization. They end on August 23.

Relevant information is available on the website of the parliament.

Currently, there are no texts of the resolutions, so it is not known how long Zelensky proposes to extend the mobilization and martial law. After the beginning of the invasion, they continued on a monthly basis, but in May they were immediately extended for three months.

According to the legislation, mobilization and martial law are introduced in Ukraine by presidential decree. However, the Verkhovna Rada must first give its consent.