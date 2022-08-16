Only after the end of martial law. The president responded to the third petition about the departure of men abroad

Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the third petition with a request to cancel the restrictions on travel abroad for men aged 18-60 who do not have military experience.

The President emphasized that the cancellation of these restrictions is possible only after the end of martial law in the country.

In his answer, the president emphasized that according to the Constitution, the protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state is the business and duty of the entire people, and all citizens of Ukraine have equal constitutional rights and freedoms.

"The recruitment of the Armed Forces and other military formations is also carried out by conscripts who do not have military experience and have not previously completed military service, but have undergone training in training military units," Zelensky stressed.

The president reminded that the Ukrainians in the reserve, who were not called up during the mobilization, "can be involved in the performance of works that are of a defensive nature."

The President also appealed to the Prime Minister, Denys Shmygal, with a request to "work out the issues raised in the electronic petition."