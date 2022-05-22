Zelensky said that up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen could die in the East every day

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that between 50 and 100 Ukrainian servicemen could die in the East every day.

He stated this at a press conference following a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Zelensky was asked about a petition on the possibility of men leaving the country, which has collected 25,000 signatures on the presidentʼs website and is to be considered.

"I do not know to whom this petition should be addressed. Maybe to me. Or maybe it should be addressed to parents who have lost their sons, who defended this or that oblast, this or that city at the cost of their lives? And you know that most of them are not the cities where they were born. When today, between 50 and 100 people a day can die in the most difficult direction, in the East… They are defending our state and our independence, which is what everyone in the world is talking about," the head of state said.

Zelensky also added that by law, he has a certain amount of time to respond to the petition.