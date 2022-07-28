The third petition about the travelling of men abroad received 25,000 votes. The president rejected the first two

An electronic petition calling on the president to lift restrictions on travel abroad for men aged 18-60 without military experience has garnered the required 25,000 votes. Now it will be considered by Volodymyr Zelensky.

The author of the initiative, Yulia Bulavina, believes that "capable citizens must fight", saying that since February 24, more than 110 thousand men have returned to Ukraine, more than 100 thousand volunteers have signed up for Territorial Defense, 20 thousand for the International Legion, more than 230 thousand for the Armed Forces and more there are over 165,000 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In total, the number of "trained people" is 625,000, says Bulavina and adds that these people are mostly trained, know how to handle weapons, and have an appropriate level of physical and mental training.

In her opinion, "many IT, social, creative, technical and other specialists can fight on the information front and be more useful by working abroad." In this way, they will be able to help refugees and support the army.