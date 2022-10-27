”Ukrenergo” checked the possibility of supplying Ukraine with electricity from Europe

The first test supply of electricity from Slovakia was conducted in Ukraine.
This was reported in the press service of the "Energy Company of Ukraine".
The actual import had a capacity of 1 MW.
"The technical possibility of importing electricity from Europe to Ukraine is another tool for stabilizing the operation of our energy system. We must be ready for its implementation," said General Director of the "Energy Company of Ukraine" Vitaliy Butenko.
- On October 21, the European Energy Community called for assistance to Ukrainian energy companies, which are eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on energy facilities. Amnesty International called the Russian shelling of Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure a war crime.
- In an interview with "Ukrainian Pravda", the head of the energy company DTEK, Maksym Timchenko, said that despite the Russian attacks, Ukraine would not be completely without electricity — the capacities will be balanced with the help of "Ukrhydroenergo", and there is also the possibility of importing energy from the European Union.
- On October 27, the company "Ukrenergo" reported that night shelling and attacks by Shahed-136 kamikaze drones damaged the equipment of the trunk network of the Ukrainian energy system in the central regions. Because of this, the company introduces longer emergency blackouts in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.