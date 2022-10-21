News

The EU appealed to help Ukrainian energy companies with infrastructure repairs and published a list of their needs

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

The European Energy Community called for assistance to Ukrainian energy companies, which are eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on energy facilities.

This is reported on Twitter community.

The community also published a list of needs of Ukrainian energy workers. The top five include:

  • transformers and generators;
  • heaters;
  • fuel;
  • transport for repair crews;
  • tools.

In addition, power engineers need insulating materials, cables, couplings, valves, welding equipment, microelectronics, etc.