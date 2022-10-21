The EU appealed to help Ukrainian energy companies with infrastructure repairs and published a list of their needs

The European Energy Community called for assistance to Ukrainian energy companies, which are eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on energy facilities.
This is reported on Twitter community.
The community also published a list of needs of Ukrainian energy workers. The top five include:
- transformers and generators;
- heaters;
- fuel;
- transport for repair crews;
- tools.
In addition, power engineers need insulating materials, cables, couplings, valves, welding equipment, microelectronics, etc.
- On October 20, restrictions on the supply of electricity were introduced throughout Ukraine. The authorities stated that 40% of the countryʼs energy facilities were damaged by Russian attacks.
- The Amnesty International called the Russian shelling of Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure a war crime.