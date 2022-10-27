Longer blackouts are introduced in Kyiv and the region. Previous shutdown schedules are no longer relevant

Due to the night attack of kamikaze drones, the Ukrainian energy system suffered new damage. The company "Ukrenergo" informed that it is introducing longer emergency blackouts in Kyiv and the region.

The schedules of stabilization shutdowns, which were made public the day before, are no longer relevant. "Ukrenergo" warns that more severe and longer blackouts should be expected in the coming days.

Residents are once again asked to use electricity sparingly — to turn on energy-consuming devices one at a time, to reduce electricity consumption as much as possible in the morning from 06:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and in the evening from 05:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Businesses are asked to limit the external lighting of the facades of offices, restaurants, and shopping centers.