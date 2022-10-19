”We canʼt have some kind of Armageddon.” The head of DTEK Maksym Timchenko assessed the possibility of a complete collapse of Ukraineʼs energy system

The head of the energy company DTEK Maksym Timchenko believes that despite the Russian attacks, Ukraine will not be completely shut off from electricity.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.

"First of all, we have Ukrhydroenergo. An important balancing role is played by the hydroelectric plants. Secondly, imports can be carried out along the same lines as electricity exports to the EU. Accordingly, this can also play a role in balancing capacities," Timchenko explained.

He added that DTEK is continuing the project to install a 20 megawatt battery. It will also play an important role in balancing the energy supply and demand.

"Therefore, I believe that we cannot have some kind of Armageddon, a situation where everything will be destroyed and everything will be extinguished. I donʼt believe in this scenario. Although I did not believe in a war with Russia. Anything is possible, but given the way weʼve performed and the way the system has performed in terms of resilience, I have confidence that we will meet these challenges. Again, in connection with the military," emphasized the head of DTEK.

Maksym Timchenko has hope for anti-aircraft defense.

"Still, even with such a massive attack, more than 50% of the missiles were shot down. These are certain lessons for us and for the military, how to deal with similar situations," he said.

According to Timchenko, Ukraine has technical capabilities and agreements with Europe regarding the supply of electricity.

"Yes, there are technical possibilities, there are agreements, there are financial aspects of how to pay for electricity, and they are still being discussed. You know, here it costs 4-5 times cheaper than in Europe, and the supply will, of course, be at European prices," said the head of DTEK.