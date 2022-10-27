“Ukrenergo”: Night shelling and drone attacks damaged power system equipment in the central regions

The company Ukrenergo reported that night shelling and attacks by Shahed-136 kamikaze drones damaged the equipment of the trunk network of the Ukrainian energy system in the central regions.

In order to prevent grid overload and avoid accidents, power supply is limited in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions. This will allow energy workers to quickly restore damaged facilities and keep the system balanced.

"In the future, the amount of the required restriction of consumers will be regulated depending on the current situation in the energy system," Ukrenergo noted.