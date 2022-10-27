Russian troops attacked Kyiv region at night. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 19 kamikaze drones in three regions

Russian troops attacked Kyiv region at night.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba informed that one of the communities of the region was struck. There were several "strikes" there that caused a fire.

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russians launched more than 20 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones at night. It was possible to shoot down 19 drones that attacked Odesa, Mykolaiv and Vinnytsia regions.

In addition, in the east, anti-aircraft guns shot down a guided air missile X-59.