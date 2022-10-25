The White House denies checking Elon Muskʼs activities for threats to national security

The White House said that the information about checking businessman Elon Musk and his activities for threats to national security is false. They did not want to comment on other contacts of the White House with Musk.

This was stated by White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre at a briefing, Reuters writes.

"I know that there is great interest in this. We have heard about these reports. These reports are not true," she noted.

The day before, Bloomberg reported that Biden administration officials are discussing whether the United States should inspect some of Elon Muskʼs businesses for national security, including the Starlink satellite network and the deal to acquire Twitter.