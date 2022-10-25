The White House denies checking Elon Muskʼs activities for threats to national security

The White House said that the information about checking businessman Elon Musk and his activities for threats to national security is false. They did not want to comment on other contacts of the White House with Musk.
This was stated by White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre at a briefing, Reuters writes.
"I know that there is great interest in this. We have heard about these reports. These reports are not true," she noted.
The day before, Bloomberg reported that Biden administration officials are discussing whether the United States should inspect some of Elon Muskʼs businesses for national security, including the Starlink satellite network and the deal to acquire Twitter.
- On October 14, it became known that the SpaceX company warned the Pentagon that it could stop funding Starlink in Ukraine, unless the American military allocates tens of millions of dollars a month. The Office of the President of Ukraine replied that Ukraine would find a way to maintain Starlink.
- Later, Elon Musk changed his mind and declared that he would continue to finance Starlink services in Ukraine, but the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, offered the allied countries to pay Ukraineʼs bills for Starlink together, if Elon Muskʼs company SpaceX could no longer.
- On October 18, it became known that the Pentagon is discussing the possibility of paying for Starlink Internet for Ukraine. At the same time, Musk announced that SpaceX had withdrawn its request for payment by the Pentagon for Starlink.
- On October 21, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that Ukraine has already found three sources of funding for Starlink for its military.