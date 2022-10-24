Main Inteigence of the Ministry of Defense: Mobilized Russians began to be provided with Iranian body armor and helmets

The Main Directorate of Intelligence reports that the mobilized Russians began to be provided with Iranian body armor and helmets. They are also preparing to receive a new batch of Iranian drones there.
This is written by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.
"Due to the inability to provide the new wave of mobilized with the necessary ammunition of their own production, the Soviet Union began to use Iranian-made equipment. In the near future, it is planned to transfer 3,000 units of armor protection — 1,500 bulletproof vests, 1,500 helmets manufactured by Milad (Iran)," the department noted.
They emphasize that Iranian ammunition is in the warehouse of the 1061 logistics center of the 3rd motorized rifle division (Soloty/Valuyka, Belgorod region).
The Iranian authorities also plan to send a new group of advisers to help Russia use the new Arash-2 drones. Their deliveries are expected in the near future.
"Also from Iran, a group of advisers of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps visited Jankoy to provide assistance in the combat use and improvement of Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 UAVs," the GUR said.
- Russian troops are currently attacking Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and using Mohajer-6 multi-purpose UAVs in the war. The defense forces of Ukraine have learned to shoot down most attacking drones. Since the first downing of the Iranian Shahed-136 on the territory of Ukraine, the Air Defense Forces have destroyed 223 such drones.
- Iran does not officially recognize the transfer of combat drones to Russia, despite numerous confirmations.
- Due to the drone attacks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine initiated the severing of diplomatic relations with Iran, and Britain and the EU imposed sanctions against the drone manufacturer and three high-ranking military officials.
- The Washington Post newspaper wrote on October 16 that Iran is ready to transfer the Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar surface-to-surface missiles to the Russian Federation. These are short-range ballistic missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 and 700 kilometers. Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that the Ukrainian army currently does not have anti-missile defense equipment that could fight against Iranian ballistic missiles, but the military is looking for a way out of the situation.
- On October 18, Reuters, citing sources, wrote that Iran refused to sell more powerful Arash kamikaze drones to Russia so that the US would not get access to the technology.