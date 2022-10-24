Main Inteigence of the Ministry of Defense: Mobilized Russians began to be provided with Iranian body armor and helmets

The Main Directorate of Intelligence reports that the mobilized Russians began to be provided with Iranian body armor and helmets. They are also preparing to receive a new batch of Iranian drones there.

This is written by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"Due to the inability to provide the new wave of mobilized with the necessary ammunition of their own production, the Soviet Union began to use Iranian-made equipment. In the near future, it is planned to transfer 3,000 units of armor protection — 1,500 bulletproof vests, 1,500 helmets manufactured by Milad (Iran)," the department noted.

They emphasize that Iranian ammunition is in the warehouse of the 1061 logistics center of the 3rd motorized rifle division (Soloty/Valuyka, Belgorod region).

The Iranian authorities also plan to send a new group of advisers to help Russia use the new Arash-2 drones. Their deliveries are expected in the near future.

"Also from Iran, a group of advisers of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps visited Jankoy to provide assistance in the combat use and improvement of Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 UAVs," the GUR said.