The head of the MDI Budanov: Russian terror with the use of drones can last a long time, but not with missiles

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (MDU) Kyrylo Budanov stated that Russia can terrorize Ukraine with kamikaze drones for a long time, but not with missiles, since their reserves are almost exhausted.

He told about this in an interview with "Ukraiinska Pravda" ["The Ukrainian Trurh"].

About 13% remains for Iskanders, about 43% for Kalibr-PL, Kalibr-NK missiles, and about 45% for X-101 and X-555 missiles. Falling below 30% is generally very dangerous, because it is already going to ES [emergency stockpile].

"Russia has passed the Iskanders long ago, but they are still trying to somehow stay within the limits of their norms regarding the Kalibers and the X-101, X-555," Budanov noted.

According to him, due to the lack of missiles and their low efficiency and accuracy, the Russians were forced to use Iranian drones Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6. Moreover, the latter did not show itself in any way, unlike kamikaze drones.

"As of October 22, they used about 330 "shaheds". Of them, as far as I remember, 222 were shot down. The others, to one way or another, have reached their goals — not always their goals, sometimes somewhere close, but 30% of drones reach their goals. A one-time delivery of the batch is about 300 units," Budanov stated, adding that the Russians are currently using the second batch.

In total, according to the MDI, they ordered 1 700 kamikaze drones, but they are still being manufactured.