The head of the MDI Budanov: Russian terror with the use of drones can last a long time, but not with missiles

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (MDU) Kyrylo Budanov stated that Russia can terrorize Ukraine with kamikaze drones for a long time, but not with missiles, since their reserves are almost exhausted.
He told about this in an interview with "Ukraiinska Pravda" ["The Ukrainian Trurh"].
About 13% remains for Iskanders, about 43% for Kalibr-PL, Kalibr-NK missiles, and about 45% for X-101 and X-555 missiles. Falling below 30% is generally very dangerous, because it is already going to ES [emergency stockpile].
"Russia has passed the Iskanders long ago, but they are still trying to somehow stay within the limits of their norms regarding the Kalibers and the X-101, X-555," Budanov noted.
According to him, due to the lack of missiles and their low efficiency and accuracy, the Russians were forced to use Iranian drones Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6. Moreover, the latter did not show itself in any way, unlike kamikaze drones.
"As of October 22, they used about 330 "shaheds". Of them, as far as I remember, 222 were shot down. The others, to one way or another, have reached their goals — not always their goals, sometimes somewhere close, but 30% of drones reach their goals. A one-time delivery of the batch is about 300 units," Budanov stated, adding that the Russians are currently using the second batch.
In total, according to the MDI, they ordered 1 700 kamikaze drones, but they are still being manufactured.
- Russian troops are currently attacking Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and using Mohajer-6 multi-purpose UAVs in the war. The Defense Forces of Ukraine have learned to shoot down most attacking drones. Since the first downing of the Iranian Shahed-136 on the territory of Ukraine, the Air Defense Forces have destroyed 223 such drones.
- Iran does not officially recognize the transfer of combat drones to Russia, despite numerous confirmations.
- Due to the drone attacks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine initiated the severing of diplomatic relations with Iran, and Britain and the EU imposed sanctions against the drone manufacturer and three high-ranking military personnel.
- The Washington Post newspaper wrote on October 16 that Iran is ready to transfer the Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar surface-to-surface missiles to the Russian Federation. These are short-range ballistic missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 and 700 kilometers. The spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Hnat stated that the Ukrainian army currently has no anti-missile defense equipment that could fight against Iranian ballistic missiles, but the military is looking for a way out of the situation.
- On October 18, Reuters, citing sources, wrote that Iran refused to sell more powerful Arash kamikaze drones to Russia so that the U.S. would not get access to the technology.