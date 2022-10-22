Iran has condemned calls for the UN to investigate Russiaʼs supply of kamikaze drones

Iran strongly condemned the calls of France, Germany and Great Britain to the UN to investigate the supply of kamikaze drones to Russia and their use in attacks on Ukraine.
Reuters writes about it.
"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, seeking to protect its national interests and protect the rights of the glorious Iranian people, reserves the right to respond to any irresponsible actions. It will not hesitate to protect the interests of the Iranian people," said the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kanaani.
Separately, the President of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, stated about the "sharp demand" for Iranian weapons and said that during his recent trips abroad, in particular to New York for the UN General Assembly, "people came up with a request to sell them military products." He did not specify the weapon and who requested it.
- Earlier, Great Britain, France and Germany called on the UN to conduct an investigation. They believe that the use of Iranian drones against Ukraine may be a violation of the UN Security Council resolution.
- Russian troops are currently attacking Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and using Mohajer-6 multi-purpose UAVs in the war. Defense forces of Ukraine have learned to shoot down most attacking drones. Since the first downing of the Iranian Shahed-136 on the territory of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces have destroyed 223 such drones.
- Iran does not officially recognize the transfer of combat drones to Russia, despite the presence of numerous confirmations.
- Due to the drone attacks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine initiated the severing of diplomatic relations with Iran, and Britain and the EU imposed sanctions against the drone manufacturer and three high-ranking military personnel.
- The Washington Post newspaper wrote on October 16 that Iran is ready to transfer the Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar surface-to-surface missiles to the Russian Federation. These are short-range ballistic missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 and 700 kilometers. Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that the Ukrainian army currently has no anti-missile defense equipment that could fight against Iranian ballistic missiles, but the military is looking for a way out of the situation.
- On October 18, Reuters, citing sources, wrote that Iran refused to sell more powerful Arash kamikaze drones to Russia so that the US would not get access to the technology.