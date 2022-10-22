Iran has condemned calls for the UN to investigate Russiaʼs supply of kamikaze drones

Iran strongly condemned the calls of France, Germany and Great Britain to the UN to investigate the supply of kamikaze drones to Russia and their use in attacks on Ukraine.

Reuters writes about it.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, seeking to protect its national interests and protect the rights of the glorious Iranian people, reserves the right to respond to any irresponsible actions. It will not hesitate to protect the interests of the Iranian people," said the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kanaani.

Separately, the President of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, stated about the "sharp demand" for Iranian weapons and said that during his recent trips abroad, in particular to New York for the UN General Assembly, "people came up with a request to sell them military products." He did not specify the weapon and who requested it.