Politico: The EU has prepared sanctions against Iran for selling weapons to Russia

The European Union has prepared new sanctions against Iran for selling weapons to Russia. They will apply to individuals and legal entities.

Politico writes about this with reference to its own sources.

New sanctions are planned to be introduced in the near future. They plan to impose restrictions on five Iranians and three companies.

Diplomats of the EU member states plan to approve them already on Wednesday, October 19, so that on October 20-21, during the summit of the European Council, the leaders of the EU countries will immediately approve them.

Sanctions will further worsen the state of negotiations on the renewal of the nuclear agreement with Iran. However, the West has already come to terms with the fact that they will not move from the dead point.