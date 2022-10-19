Politico: The EU has prepared sanctions against Iran for selling weapons to Russia

The European Union has prepared new sanctions against Iran for selling weapons to Russia. They will apply to individuals and legal entities.
Politico writes about this with reference to its own sources.
New sanctions are planned to be introduced in the near future. They plan to impose restrictions on five Iranians and three companies.
Diplomats of the EU member states plan to approve them already on Wednesday, October 19, so that on October 20-21, during the summit of the European Council, the leaders of the EU countries will immediately approve them.
Sanctions will further worsen the state of negotiations on the renewal of the nuclear agreement with Iran. However, the West has already come to terms with the fact that they will not move from the dead point.
- After the downing of the first Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 attack drones, Ukraine stripped Iranʼs Ambassador Manouchehr Moradi of his accreditation and reduced the number of diplomatic personnel. In response, Iran advised Ukraine "not to listen to third sides". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Iran to stop military aid to Russia, and not to hide behind statements about alleged "external influence".
- The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Nasser Kanani publicly denied the supply of its military drones to the Russian army. Even despite the fact that the Ukrainian military has already shot down hundreds of such drones.
- According to American intelligence, Iran is now preparing to supply the Russians with its Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles, which are capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 and 700 kilometers.