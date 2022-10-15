Germany will strengthen protection of critical infrastructure facilities — after sabotage on the Nord Streams

Germany will strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure facilities after the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Nancy Feser, DW cites.
"Russiaʼs aggressive war against Ukraine also marks a turning point in internal security. We are preparing for it. Protecting our critical infrastructure has the highest priority," Feser said.
Thus, according to her, the security authorities of the Federal Republic of Germany take "additional protection measures where necessary." In particular, they have already strengthened the protection of maritime infrastructure — increased the presence of the federal police at sea. Critical infrastructure operators must "comprehensively arm themselves against threats such as natural disasters, terrorism, sabotage, and human error," urged Nancy Feather.
- On September 26, in one day, the Russians recorded a drop in pressure at once on two of their gas pipelines to Europe — on North Stream and North Stream — 2, which were never put into operation. In total, four gas leaks were recorded on both pipelines.
- Gas leaks from Nord Stream 2 stopped on October 1, and from Nord Nord Stream 1 on October 2.
- The countries of the EU, the USA and NATO believe that the pipelines were sabotaged. Seismologists said that they recorded underwater explosions in the leakage zones. Citing sources in British intelligence, The Times newspaper wrote that the Nord Streams were attacked by Russian underwater drones. Russiaʼs involvement is being investigated. In the Russian Federation itself, traditionally, all accusations are rejected. On October 6, the Swedish special services found confirmation of sabotage at "Nord Streams".