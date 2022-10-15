Germany will strengthen protection of critical infrastructure facilities — after sabotage on the Nord Streams

Germany will strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure facilities after the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Nancy Feser, DW cites.

"Russiaʼs aggressive war against Ukraine also marks a turning point in internal security. We are preparing for it. Protecting our critical infrastructure has the highest priority," Feser said.

Thus, according to her, the security authorities of the Federal Republic of Germany take "additional protection measures where necessary." In particular, they have already strengthened the protection of maritime infrastructure — increased the presence of the federal police at sea. Critical infrastructure operators must "comprehensively arm themselves against threats such as natural disasters, terrorism, sabotage, and human error," urged Nancy Feather.