The UN General Assembly condemned Russiaʼs annexation of Ukrainian territories

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning Russiaʼs attempt to annex the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine.

The resolution entitled "Territorial integrity of Ukraine. Protection of the principles of the UN Charter" was supported by 143 out of 193 member states. 33 countries abstained, five voted against. These five are Russia, Belarus, Syria, North Korea, and Nicaragua.

The resolution calls on the Russian Federation to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine and not to recognize any changes in the status of Ukraineʼs regions.