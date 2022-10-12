From October 25, the Czech Republic will ban the entry of Russian tourists with Schengen visas

The government of the Czech Republic, in response to the proposal of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jan Lipavskyi, increased visa restrictions for citizens of Russia.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country.

"While in Ukraine, Russian rockets fall on childrenʼs playgrounds and on people who are just going to work, up to 200 citizens of the Russian Federation go to the Czech Republic through the international airport every day. Thatʼs why we agreed on denying entry to those Russian citizens who come to the territory of the Czech Republic through the external borders of Schengen — that is, through our international airport — for the purpose of tourism, sports, or culture," said Jan Lipavskyi.

According to him, this will apply to Russians who have valid Schengen visas issued by any EU member state.

The decision will enter into force on October 25. Thus, the Czech Republic will join the Baltic countries, Poland and Finland, which have already closed their borders to Russian tourists.