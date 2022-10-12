Poland informed about a leak on one of the lines of the Russian oil pipeline “Druzhba”

A depressurization occurred on one of the lines of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline in Poland. This gas pipeline supplies Russian oil to Germany.

The Polish operator PERN reported on the incident on the morning of October 12.

Late in the evening on October 11, automation systems detected a leak in the "Pshiyaz" pipeline, approximately 70 kilometers from the city of Plotsk. This is the main route by which crude oil reaches Germany. The cause of the incident is currently unknown. The pressure in the damaged area was immediately turned off. The second line works without changes.

PERN Emergency Services and the State Fire Service attended the scene to assess the situation, secure the area and begin rescue operations.

"Druzhba" is the largest oil pipeline in the world, it was built to transport oil from Russia to the countries of Central and Western Europe. The route of the oil pipeline runs from Russia to Belarus, where it branches into two branches: the northern (Belarus, Poland and Germany) and the southern (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary).