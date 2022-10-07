Japan expanded sanctions against Russia. There are 81 people and nine organizations on the list

The Cabinet of Ministers of Japan agreed on new sanctions against Russia in response to the annexation of the territories of Ukraine.
This is reported by NHK.
81 people and nine organizations were added to the list of restrictions. Among them are representatives of the occupation authorities in the east and south of Ukraine, who are directly responsible for the annexation, as well as high-ranking officials of the Russian government and military organizations.
The Deputy Chief Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Kihara Seiji emphasized that the Russian pseudo-referendums encroach on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and are a violation of international law.
He added that Japan strongly condemns it and will continue to work with other G7 members and the global community to push for tough sanctions against Russia.
- On September 23, the Russian occupiers started illegal "referendums" in the captured parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. On September 27, the occupiers announced the results of their pseudo-referendums, everywhere — more than 87% were in favor of "joining" to Russia.
- A number of countries have declared that they do not admit the results of these pseudo-referendums, Russia has promised sanctions.
- On September 30, 2022, the President of the Russian Federation Putin announced the "accession" of the Zaporizhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions of Ukraine to Russia, then the constitutional court called these "agreements" as "corresponding to the basic law." On October 3, the State Duma ratified these annexation "agreements", and on October 4, the Federation Council ratified them.