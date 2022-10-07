Japan expanded sanctions against Russia. There are 81 people and nine organizations on the list

The Cabinet of Ministers of Japan agreed on new sanctions against Russia in response to the annexation of the territories of Ukraine.

This is reported by NHK.

81 people and nine organizations were added to the list of restrictions. Among them are representatives of the occupation authorities in the east and south of Ukraine, who are directly responsible for the annexation, as well as high-ranking officials of the Russian government and military organizations.

The Deputy Chief Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Kihara Seiji emphasized that the Russian pseudo-referendums encroach on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and are a violation of international law.

He added that Japan strongly condemns it and will continue to work with other G7 members and the global community to push for tough sanctions against Russia.