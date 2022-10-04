NSDC: News about the threat of a nuclear attack by Russia is another stage of information terrorism

The spread of news in the Western mass media about Russiaʼs preparations for a nuclear attack on Ukraine is another stage of information terrorism organized by the Russian Federation in order to induce Ukraine to negotiate on the terms of the Kremlin.

This was reported by the Center for Combating Disinformation under the Council of National Security and Defense of Ukraine.

The Center cited as an example the publication of the Italian La Repubblica, which wrote with reference to sources about the Russian "submarine with nuclear warheads that went to the test", and the article of The Times that Putin "orders to send a nuclear military train to Ukraine." Numerous videos on “Twitter” about the consequences of a point nuclear strike on Ukraine are also recorded. All this can be an element of pressure on Ukraine.

The Center noted that the Russian Federation will intensify nuclear blackmail, and therefore there is a high probability of all kinds of provocations on its part.