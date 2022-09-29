Ukrainian intelligence assesses the risk of a tactical nuclear attack by Russia very highly

Ukrainian intelligence assesses the threat of Russiaʼs use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine as "very high".
A representative of the MDI of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi stated this in a comment to “The Guardian”.
“Strikes are likely to target locations along the front line where large numbers of personnel and equipment are deployed, as well as important command centers and critical infrastructure. To stop them, we need not only anti-aircraft, but also anti-missile systems," the representative of military intelligence of Ukraine noted.
- After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Putin, representatives of the Russian government and propagandists repeatedly hinted that Russia could use nuclear weapons. On September 21, Putin threatened nuclear weapons in case of an attack on the Russian Federation. In fact, he hinted at the possibility of nuclear strikes if the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to liberate the occupied territories that Russia wants to annex based on the "results" of pseudo-referendums.
- The USA warned the Russian Federation of "devastating" consequences and a response.
- President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the nuclear threat from the Russian Federation may become a reality, so it should be taken seriously. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the same. She urged not to consider Putinʼs words a bluff.
- On September 28, Politico wrote that the United States has significantly increased surveillance of Russiaʼs nuclear weapons.