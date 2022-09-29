Ukrainian intelligence assesses the risk of a tactical nuclear attack by Russia very highly

Ukrainian intelligence assesses the threat of Russiaʼs use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine as "very high".

A representative of the MDI of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi stated this in a comment to “The Guardian”.

“Strikes are likely to target locations along the front line where large numbers of personnel and equipment are deployed, as well as important command centers and critical infrastructure. To stop them, we need not only anti-aircraft, but also anti-missile systems," the representative of military intelligence of Ukraine noted.