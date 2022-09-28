The USA has increased surveillance of Russiaʼs nuclear weapons

The intelligence services of the United States and allies have increased their surveillance of Russiaʼs nuclear weapons to track preparations for a possible strike on the territory of Ukraine.

Politico writes about this with reference to five former and current American officials.

The U.S. and allies conduct surveillance in the air, space and cyberspace. Commercial satellites are also involved.

Last week, the U.S. reconnaissance aircraft were repeatedly seen over Kaliningrad region, home to Russian dual-use weapons systems and hypersonic missiles.

Interlocutors of the publication warned that the first signs of preparation for a nuclear attack may be detected too late, since the Russian Federation has tactical nuclear weapons, which are smaller than intercontinental ballistic missiles.