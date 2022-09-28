The USA has increased surveillance of Russiaʼs nuclear weapons

The intelligence services of the United States and allies have increased their surveillance of Russiaʼs nuclear weapons to track preparations for a possible strike on the territory of Ukraine.
Politico writes about this with reference to five former and current American officials.
The U.S. and allies conduct surveillance in the air, space and cyberspace. Commercial satellites are also involved.
Last week, the U.S. reconnaissance aircraft were repeatedly seen over Kaliningrad region, home to Russian dual-use weapons systems and hypersonic missiles.
Interlocutors of the publication warned that the first signs of preparation for a nuclear attack may be detected too late, since the Russian Federation has tactical nuclear weapons, which are smaller than intercontinental ballistic missiles.
- After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Putin, representatives of the Russian government and propagandists repeatedly hinted that Russia could use nuclear weapons. On September 21, Putin threatened nuclear weapons in case of an attack on the Russian Federation. In fact, he hinted at the possibility of nuclear strikes if the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to liberate the occupied territories.
- The USA warned the Russian Federation about the consequences. On September 26, the White House stated that they do not see any signs of Russiaʼs preparation for the use of nuclear weapons.