News

The Biden administration sees no signs that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

The United States sees no signs that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons amid threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

White House Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre stated this during the briefing.

"As for evidence [of preparations for the use of nuclear weapons] or chances, we have not seen it at this time. We take these threats very seriously, but we have seen no reason to change our own level of nuclear readiness at this stage," Jean-Pierre emphasized.