Merkel urged to take Putinʼs nuclear threats seriously

Former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel urged not to consider the political statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin a bluff.

The German publication Süddeutsche Zeitung writes about it.

Merkel made her statement the day before during the opening of the Federal Chancellor Helmut Kohl Foundation.

"You have to take his words seriously, [...] not dismiss them as a bluff, but to take them seriously is in no way a sign of weakness, but a sign of political wisdom that helps preserve room for maneuver or that it is equally important to even develop a new plan," she explained, commenting on the Kremlinʼs nuclear threats.