Merkel urged to take Putinʼs nuclear threats seriously

Former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel urged not to consider the political statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin a bluff.
The German publication Süddeutsche Zeitung writes about it.
Merkel made her statement the day before during the opening of the Federal Chancellor Helmut Kohl Foundation.
"You have to take his words seriously, [...] not dismiss them as a bluff, but to take them seriously is in no way a sign of weakness, but a sign of political wisdom that helps preserve room for maneuver or that it is equally important to even develop a new plan," she explained, commenting on the Kremlinʼs nuclear threats.
- President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the nuclear threat from the Russian Federation may become a reality.
- On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia, supported the holding of pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine and threatened nuclear weapons in the event of an attack on the Russian Federation. In fact, he hinted at the possibility of nuclear strikes if the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to liberate the occupied territories.